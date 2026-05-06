Bangladesh hopes signing Teesta agreement after BJP victory in West Bengal, accuses Mamata Banerjee of halting deal

The ruling BNP in Bangladesh has congratulated the BJP on its victory in West Bengal, hoping the result could help maintain and strengthen relations between the two countries. It also hopes that the two countries sign the long pending Teesta agreement.

BJP’s historic win in the West Bengal is not only applauded at home turf but also by its neighbours. The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its victory in West Bengal, hoping the result could help maintain and strengthen relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, the party has accused Mamata Banerjee of holding up the Teesta River water-sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Azizul Baree Helal, Information Secretary of the BNP, praised the BJP's performance under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari.



"I congratulate the winner, Suvendu Adhikari's BJP party. I think this victory of the BJP, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, will ensure the relationship between West Bengal and the Bangladesh government remains the same as before, in a good manner. The relationship will be built up. I congratulate the BJP's win", said Azizul Baree Helal.

Helal emphasised that the power shift could stabilise and enhance the bilateral rapport between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

At the same time, what is sparking curiosity and concern among political parties in Bangladesh is the role of the state government regarding bilateral issues such as the Teesta River agreement, border-related matters, and others.

During Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, India-Bangladesh relations were strong and positive. However, even with stromg ties, the issue of sharing the waters of the Teesta River remained unresolved. Mamata Banerjee had continued to oppose the agreement. The Teesta water-sharing issue has long been a contention between the two neighbours.

Teesta water agreement- A long running dispute

The Teesta dispute is one of the long-running dispute between India and Bangladesh which concerns water sharing between the countries and has not yet resolved. Under the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty, rules were made for sharing water at the Farakka Barrage during the dry season. However, Bangladesh claims that it does not receive adequate water during these months, which affects agriculture and livelihoods in the lower areas. Rising concerns over climate change have further aggravated the dispute over water scarcity.

Notably, the 1996 agreement is set to expire this year, and with the regime change in West Bengal, Bangladesh is demanding a “fair share” of Teesta waters.

Bangladesh allegations over Teesta Agreement

There has been long-standing transboundary disputes between Dhaka and Kolkata.

The BNP claimed Mamata Banerjee's previous administration was the "impediment" to the Teesta Barrage agreement. The party believes that with Suvendu Adhikari at the helm in West Bengal, the state government will now align with the Modi administration's existing desire to finalise the treaty.

"Actually, previously we saw that Mamata Banerjee was actually the impediment to establishing the Teesta Barrage. Now, in my opinion, since the BJP won the election under Suvendu's leadership, the Teesta Barrage agreement--which was very much desired by the Bangladesh government and the Modi government--will be helped by Suvendu. I think the Teesta Barrage project will be implemented under the BJP government now that they have seized power instead of the Trinamool Congress," said Azizul Baree Helal.

Bangladesh demands an equitable share of Teesta waters, but the agreement remains pending due to opposition from West Bengal, citing its own water needs. In 2011, an attempt was made to resolve the dispute when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Bangladesh. Proposed agreement aimed at allocating 37.5% of Teesta's waters to Bangladesh and 42.5% to India. However, the West Bengal govt opposed it, arguing that it would harm its agricultural interests.

An ad-hoc agreement on the sharing of Teesta waters was reached in 1983, with Bangladesh allocated 36% and India 39% of the water flow, leaving 25% to be decided later. However, this agreement was never fully implemented.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka generated some expectations to take forward to resolve the previous issues on a fair and equitable water sharing agreement.

India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers, but only two treaties have been signed: the Ganga Waters Treaty and the Kushiyara River Treaty. Other major rivers, such as the Teesta and Feni, are still under negotiation.