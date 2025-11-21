Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located in Ghorasal, Dhaka, at a shallow depth of about 10 km. The tremors were also felt in parts of Assam and Northeast India, the agency confirmed.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh on Friday morning, with strong tremors felt across several parts of West Bengal, particularly Kolkata. The tremors lasted for a few seconds between 10:08 am and 10:10 am, and residents in Kolkata, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar and nearby districts reported to have felt the quake.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located in Ghorasal, Dhaka, at a shallow depth of about 10 km. The tremors were also felt in parts of Assam and Northeast India, the agency confirmed.