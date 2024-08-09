Bangladesh crisis: Centre constitutes panel to assess situation alongside Indo-Bangladesh border

The central government has constituted a panel to monitor the situation alongside the India-Bangladesh border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday, i.e., August 9.

The panel will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, he said.

In a post on 'X', Shah wrote, "In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there."

Bangladesh saw soaring tensions after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile, followed by anti-government protests across the country over a quota system which provided 30% reservation to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war in government jobs.

The quota system led to violent clashes among groups, claiming several lives and ultimately promting Hasina to resign from the post of Prime Minister. She has been staying in India since then.

Meanwhile, noble laureate Muhammad Yunus has taken oath as head of the interim government in Bangladesh.

The 84-year-old economist flew down from Paris earlier in the day to take over the role. He was declared the head of the interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin after dissolving Parliament on Tuesday, a decision prompted by a demand by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.