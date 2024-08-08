Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

India

Bangladesh Crisis: Arunachal students demand vigilance to stop illegal immigration

"In the wake of the turmoil in Bangladesh, we have received disturbing reports of a large number of people being displaced and attempting to enter India illegally," it said.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

Bangladesh Crisis: Arunachal students demand vigilance to stop illegal immigration
A body of students in Arunachal Pradesh has urged the government to enhance vigil along the interstate border to prevent the possible entry of illegal immigrants from violence-hit Bangladesh.
In a representation to state Home Minister Mama Natung, All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) said several reports suggested that many people in the neighbouring country were displaced and made attempts to enter India illegally.

"In the wake of the turmoil in Bangladesh, we have received disturbing reports of a large number of people being displaced and attempting to enter India illegally," it said.
The apex student body of the state said it was deeply concerned about the "possible entry of illegal immigrants into Arunachal Pradesh, which could disrupt the tribal ecology and the demographic balance of our state", the AAPSU said in its representation to the minister.

"We strongly appeal to the government to take serious and immediate measures to prevent any illegal immigration," it said. The students' body firmly believes that these measures are crucial to safeguarding the interests of the indigenous communities and maintaining the socio-cultural integrity of the state.

"We trust that the government will act promptly and decisively to address this pressing issue," the AAPSU representation added.
The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus was appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. Several residents across Bangladesh spent a sleepless night as they gathered in groups to guard the streets amid fears of robbery and looting by criminals in the violence-hit country, where the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is all set to take oath on Thursday.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

