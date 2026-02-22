Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed

Delhi Police arrested eight suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, with handler Shabbir Ahmad Lone linked to Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. The module, allegedly backed by ISI and Bangladesh-based outfits, planned terror strikes in India.

In a major anti-terror crackdown, Delhi Police arrested eight individuals suspected of plotting a terror conspiracy in the national capital, with evidence pointing to coordination with Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Bangladesh-based extremist groups. Officials revealed that the module’s handler, Shabbir Ahmad Lone, maintained direct communication with LeT’s top leadership, including 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and senior commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Handler Linked to LeT Leadership

Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmiri terrorist currently based in Bangladesh, has reportedly been in contact with the LeT hierarchy since at least 2007. According to sources, his connections were first revealed when Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested him in 2007, recovering evidence of regular communication with Saeed and Lakhvi. Lone is believed to have played a key role in coordinating the recently dismantled terror module.

ISI Involvement Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, may have been involved in financing and directing the module. Officials stated that the ISI has been attempting to recruit Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India to carry out terror attacks. The arrested group is suspected to have been in touch with handlers linked to the ISI and other Bangladesh-based extremist outfits.

Arrests Across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Six suspects, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal, were apprehended from garment units in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, while two others were arrested in West Bengal. The operation was launched after intelligence inputs indicated plans for subversive activities in multiple parts of India.

Threats to Key Locations

Security agencies had recently issued an alert warning of a possible attack near the Red Fort, following intelligence that LeT may target prominent religious sites. Officers recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards during searches, which are now being analysed to map the network and identify foreign links.

Sources said the planned attacks could involve Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and may have been motivated as retaliation for the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad. The alert comes months after the November car explosion near Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and injured over 20.

Delhi Police, assisted by central agencies, continue to probe the network and its connections, highlighting the persistent threat posed by foreign-directed terror modules in India.