Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's big move as he increases stake in Jio Financial Services due to...

Bangla Bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's big move as he increases stake in Jio Financial Services due to...

Mukesh Ambani's big move as he increases stake in Jio Financial Services due to...

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

HomeIndia

India

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

"Despite being a woman Chief Minister, Mamata ji has completely failed to ensure the safety of the women of Bengal," BJP President Nadda said on Tuesday.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the aftermath of the violence during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally in Kolkata, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "surpassing all boundaries of cruelty and dictatorship" in the state. The BJP leader on Tuesday condemned the violence and repression inflicted upon the doctors, youth, and women of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government and her police force, calling their actions as not only deplorable but also a disgrace to humanity.

In response to the situation, the BJP President said that the BJP has called for a 12-hour Bengal bandh starting from 6 am on Wednesday.

BJP President Nadda highlighted Mamata Banerjee's silence over the brutal rape case in West Bengal, where the dignity of a woman was shattered, and the victim's parents were misled.

He criticised the Chief Minister for remaining silent and resorting to extreme measures of cruelty to protect the perpetrators when the youth of the country raise their voice against the injustice through the 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'.

"The government deployed a massive police force of more than 6,000 personnel, sealed the Howrah Bridge, and unleashed lathi-charges and water cannons on the protesting students on the streets of Bengal."

"Despite being a woman Chief Minister, Mamata ji has completely failed to ensure the safety of the women of Bengal," BJP President Nadda said on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that the people of Bengal will stand united with the party and spare no effort in shattering Mamata Banerjee's pride and creating an environment to overthrow such an oppressive government.

On Tuesday, BJP President Nadda criticised the excessive use of force by the Kolkata police against protesters who were demonstrating against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritising the protection of rapists and criminals over the safety of women in West Bengal.

His remarks came in response to the police's use of lathi-charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse protesters who were throwing stones and bricks at security forces and attempting to breach barricades blocking their path to the state secretariat.

The father of the deceased of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case said that he is standing in support of the students who are protesting for his daughter.

"I am standing in support of the students who are protesting for my daughter. I am very proud that the students have taken such a risk and are out today for my daughter. They should intensify their protest and should keep demanding justice," he added.

On Tuesday, a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna' was organised by the 'Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj' and other organisations, which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The rally termed "Nabanna Abhijan" started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Following the chaos, the Trinamool Congress listed "BJP's idea of a 'peaceful protest'," in a social media post in X, which includes stone pelting, pushing barricades, severely injuring the police, orchestrating extreme chaos and disrupting the law and order of the state.

TMC also said that the "Nabanna Abhijan" was a conspiracy by the BJP and was "nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal!"

All these came following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises, which sparked nationwide outrage and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall on August 9.


With agency inputs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement