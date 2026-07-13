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Bangkok pub fire: Videos show panic-stricken patrons attempting to escape through smoke-filled building

Screams, panic and fear gripped patrons of a popular Bangkok's pub as massive fire engulfed building, killing 27 of them and injuring 63 others. Videos have surfaced showing horrific moments of the incident as people attempting to escape the venue.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Bangkok pub fire: Videos show panic-stricken patrons attempting to escape through smoke-filled building
Bangkok pub fire: Videos of the incident have surfaced showing victims trying to escape (Source: Twitter)
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Videos of a fire in a Bangkok's pub that killed 27 people and injured 63 others have surfaced showing horrific moments of the incident as people attempting to escape the venue. 

The terrifying scenes show people desperately trying to escape the smoke-filled building. The videos that were shared on social media highlighted the intensity and raised concerns over fire safety regulations and emergency preparedness. 

The videos also show people screaming for help while firefighters scoured the charred building for survivors after the fire was brought under control. One of the videos shared online shows a massive blaze engulfing the entrance of the pub as dense black smoke covers the building.  

People, gripped with fear and panic, can be seen running away and others trying to help those unable to find an escape route. 

Another video footage, which was recorded after firefighters had brought the blaze under control, shows fire personnel, wearing oxygen masks, going inside the smoke-filled building with torchlights to save as many survivors as possible. 

The video also captures emergency personnel passing through dark alleys and corridors carrying stretchers as they look for people trapped inside. Several victims can be seen lying on the floor near the restroom area at the back of the pub, while rescue workers carefully navigate the damaged venue.

What happened in Bangkok’s pub? 

At least 27 people died and 63 were injured after a huge fire tore through a Bangkok pub late Sunday, officials said Monday. The incident took place on late Sunday night. Authorities have launched an investigation into one of the deadliest nightclub fires in the country in recent years.  

The fire started around 11:57 pm local time at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a live music pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes, but by then the building was filled with thick smoke, leaving many patrons trapped inside. 

Survivors told officials the fire escalated quickly once smoke started billowing near the stage area. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said musicians performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from a circuit breaker before the power went out. 

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