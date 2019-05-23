Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live: Counting of votes begins

Bangalore Rural is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha 2019. Counting of votes is taking place today.

Constituency Profile

It came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation process and consists of eight assembly segments - Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South , Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura and Channapatna.

It’s a rich agricultural sector with crops like ragi, rice and groundnut and also has a flourishing IT sector.

In 2014, DK Suresh of INC won by a margin of 2.31 lakh votes defeating BJP’s Muniraju Gowda P. In 2009, current CM HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) won with a margin of 1.3 lakh votes beating BJP’s CP Yogeeshwara.

DK Suresh is back in the fray taking on BJP’s Ashwat Narain and will be confident of winning from here.

A total of 478 candidates are in the fray from 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that will go to the polls in two phases.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.