INDIA

Bangalore Metro fares to increase, reasons explained

Bengaluru Metro fares will rise by 5% starting February 9, with the minimum fare going from Rs 10 to Rs 11 and the maximum fare increasing from Rs 90 to Rs 95. The hike, part of an automatic formula approved by BMRCL, follows public backlash from last year’s fare revision.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Bangalore Metro fares to increase, reasons explained
    Commuters in Bengaluru will face a 5% fare hike starting February 9, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has approved an increase in ticket prices. The minimum fare will rise from Rs 10 to Rs 11, and the maximum fare will increase from Rs 90 to Rs 95, further reinforcing the city’s position as home to India’s most expensive metro system.

    Automatic Fare Hike Without Government Approval

    The fare increase follows recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and will be implemented automatically, with no need for approval from either the Union or state governments. According to BMRCL officials, the new fare structure will be rounded to the nearest rupee whenever the increase exceeds 50 paise. The revised fare schedule means that journeys up to 2 km will now cost Rs 11, while trips extending beyond 25 km will cost Rs 95.

    Rising Fares Despite Previous Backlash

    The fare revision comes despite ongoing dissatisfaction over last year’s controversial fare hike, which saw some ticket prices increase by more than 100%. This drastic increase sparked widespread protests and commuter dissatisfaction. In response to the public outcry, the BMRCL claimed that the extreme hike was due to technical glitches and later capped the increase at 71% in certain categories.

    The automatic fare adjustment formula established by the Fare Fixation Committee means that commuters can expect regular fare increases in the future. While this mechanism is designed to account for inflation and rising operational costs, it raises concerns about affordability and accessibility, particularly for lower-income passengers who rely on the metro as a primary means of transportation.

    Revenue Growth and Future Development

    BMRCL officials have defended the hike, stating that the fare increases are part of a strategy to ensure revenue growth and support the funding of future infrastructure projects. 'The revision is essential for the development of additional projects and to maintain the growth of services,' said a BMRCL spokesperson.

    However, with the automatic annual adjustments now in place, many commuters are worried about the long-term impact on the cost of travel. For some, the metro, which was once seen as an affordable public transport option, may no longer be a viable choice as fare hikes continue to compound.

