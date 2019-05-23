Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Bangalore Central is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha 2019.

Constituency Profile

The constituency was created in 2008 and consists of the following assembly segments - Sarvagnanagar, C. V. Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet and Mahadevapura.

In 2014, PC Mohan of the BJP won by a huge margin of 1.37 lakhs defeating Rizwan Arshad of the Congress. Mohan secured 557,130 votes compared to Arshad’s 419630 votes. Other candidates who had stood were Nandini Ala of JD(S) and V Balakrishnan of AAP.

PC Mohan had won in 2009 as well, beating HT Sangliana of the Congress by 34,000 votes.

This time PC Mohan is hoping to complete a hat-trick while Cong’s Rizwan Arshad is hoping to upset him. Also, in the fray is actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who has been very vocal about his opposition to PM Modi.

A total of 478 candidates are in the fray from 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that will go to the polls in two phases.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.