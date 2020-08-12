Bangalore: At least 2 dead, 110 arrested after violence erupts over alleged derogatory social media post about Prophet

At least two people died and 110 were arrested in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Bengaluru near the Congress leaders' house over an alleged derogatory social media post by his relative.

Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru.

The angry mobs pelted stones on police officers guarding the MLA's residence.

Reportedly, the MLA was not at his residence when the mob clashed with the police there.

The protesters claimed that relative of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar allegedly put up an inciting social media post about the Prophet. Reportedly, the aggrieved went to the police station to file an FIR against the siad person, but the attitude of the police angered them, and violence ensued thereafter.

"Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post, in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station areas," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI.

The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a curfew has been imposed DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Moreover, he said that the accused Naveen has been arrested for the Facebook post.

The Police Commissioner further appealed to everyone to cooperate with the force in order to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the MLA's relative claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and he was unaware of the derogatory post on the Prophet.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa stated that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"Directives issued against perpetrators and govt has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Govt won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Karnataka Chief Minister said.

"I strongly condemn the incident and our party also condemns whatever happened last night. It happened due to a person's post on social media. At this point, it is important to maintain peace," Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar said.

"I have called a meeting of our legislators at 12 o'clock today. I have spoken to our CLP leader Siddaramaiah, we will give full support to the government to maintain peace and harmony," he added.