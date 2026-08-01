Banaras Locomotive Works sets new production record: Here's what makes it significant

The Varanasi-based unit has once again grabbed national attention by accomplishing something never seen before in its history. Know more about it here.

The Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) added another jewel to its crown by achieving a record production of 65 electric locomotives in a single month, marking the highest number of locomotives ever manufactured by BLW in one month during any financial year. BLW achieved this feat in July 2026. Out of these 65, BLW manufactured 44 WAG-9HC electric freight locomotives, 13 WAP-7 electric passenger locomotives, and 8 Amrit Bharat electric locomotives for Indian Railways.

BLW surpassed its previous record of manufacturing 61 electric locomotives, achieved in March last year, showcasing its magnificent manufacturing capacity and the outstanding dedication and commitment of its workforce.

BLW achievements at a glance

The Banaras Locomotive Works, previously known as Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) was founded in April 1956 and officially came into existence in August 1961. It was renamed in 2020 to reflect its transition to manufacturing electric locomotives. Since its establishment, it has manufactured a total of 11,445 locomotives, including 3,109 electric locomotives.

Not only this, BLW is one of the biggest achievers in PM Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative, as it has so far exported 182 locomotives to 11 countries, including Malaysia, Sudan, Mozambique, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Mali, Angola, Senegal, and Vietnam.

General Manager of BLW, Ashutosh Pant, congratulated all employees on this achievement and expressed confidence that the manufacturing unit would achieve the Ministry of Railways' production target of 468 electric locomotives for the 2026-27 financial year ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest standard of quality.

It won't be wrong to say that BLW is playing a key role in modernising Indian Railways and supporting the government's push for greener, energy-efficient rail transport.