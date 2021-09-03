No 'take-home' food services for Noida, Greater Noida residents during night curfew

If you are living in Gautam Buddh Nagar then you won't be able to avail of the take-home food services provided by restaurants and eateries. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has put a ban on take-home services in Noida and Greater Noida. The take-home food services from eating joints will not be allowed during a night curfew in the district, which is from 10 pm-6 am.

It also reiterated that only emergency and necessary services such as health care will be granted exemption while the night curfew is on. In view of Section 144 imposed in Noida from August 31 to September 30, all restaurants in the district will neither operate from 10 pm to 6 am nor be able to carry out home deliveries.

There will be a ban on take-home services of hotels and dhabas from 10 pm till 6 am. CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has instructed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the daily 10 pm to 6 am night curfew," the police statement read.

The district administration is calling the order a step towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and streamlining the law and order situation. However, the restaurant association is disappointed with the order. Restaurant owners say that COVID-19 has adversely impacted their business and now stopping home delivery will be a further blow to the business.

Let's remind you that this announcement comes in the wake of a 38-year-old restaurant owner in Greater Noida being shot dead at the outlet late night on Tuesday, allegedly over a delivery order which was taking longer than expected.