All demolition works, earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works, and any transportation of demolition waste are banned with the implementation of GRAP III measures to fight air pollution.

The Delhi government implemented a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from plying under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital from Friday to combat deteriorating air quality. As per the government order, violators will face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and a Rs 20,000 fine.

"There shall be no plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers) in Delhi. There shall be no plying of Delhi registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except, those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services," the order mentioned.

"The BS-III and below diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi are not permitted to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. The Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel are not permitted to enter Delhi (excluding buses / Tempo travellers operated with All India Tourist Permit)," the order read.

"Any violation of the above directions shall invite a prosecution under section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides a fine of Rs.20,000," the order read.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR from Friday from 8 am to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital region after air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsened and reached the severe category.

GRAP III (Graded Response Action Plan) measures to mitigate the effects of air pollution in Delhi NCR include intensifying the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/ landfills.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

This year, Stage III has been invoked much later than in 2023, when it was activated on November 2nd. The action plan, effective across the entire NCR, will supplement ongoing Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in place.

The 11-point action plan under Stage III includes increased road sweeping, intensified water sprinkling with dust suppressants in high-traffic areas, and enhanced public transport services with differential pricing to encourage off-peak travel.

