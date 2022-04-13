‘Ban loudspeakers in Maharashtra mosques by May 3 or else…’: Raj Thackeray issues ultimatum

Maharashtra Loudspeaker Row: Issuing a statement about the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra once again, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum to the mosques in the state to restrict the usage of loudspeakers.

Reiterating his earlier warning, Thackeray said that the usage of loudspeakers should be banned by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government by May 3, or MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques.

Issuing a warning during a public rally, the MNS leader said, “Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do.”

While addressing the gathering, Thackeray also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra and talked about controlling the population growth in India.

Thackeray’s earlier statement calling for a ban on loudspeakers in Maharashtra mosques sparked a political row in the state, with opposition leaders accusing him of being hateful towards the Muslim community.

On April 2, the MNS chief said, “I am not against prayers, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now...” He also said that he “takes pride in his own religion”, but this practice needs to stop.”

The call to ban loudspeakers in Maharashtra has also gotten significant backlash from the ruling party Shiv Sena. After Raj Thackeray issued the ultimatum to mosques, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hit out at the MNS leader.

Pawar had said, “Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance when the right time comes, I’ll surely answer to it, I have the answer for every question." The Maharashtra government has further condemned the remarks made by Thackeray and has urged other political leaders not to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court had recently tightened the loudspeaker regulations in the state, issuing a statement to 301 mosques, temples, churches, and other places of worship to follow the decibel limit set by the state.

