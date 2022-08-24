Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha group issues fresh threats to Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and singer Mankirat Aulakh

File Photo

The Davinder Bambiha gang has issued a warning to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar, and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

A new Facebook profile, Sultan Devinder Bambiha, announced on Wednesday that the former account of the Bambiha group from France had been terminated and that this was their new page. The post underlined the gang's threat to avenge Moosewala's death.

“We support whatever Sidhu Moosewala’s father said. Goldie Brar and Lawrence sell drugs and kill people for money. Everyone must have noted that a singer’s name appeared on the day Sidhu was killed. Name has been kept secret till now. They know that they have committed a great sin. For which there is no forgiveness even after their death. Goldy (Brar) will have to pay huge price. Mankirat tops the list. We will definitely take revenge for Moosewala’s murder. No matter how much time it takes. Whoever will support Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence and Goldy Brar, will also be killed. Mankirat Aulakh is also guilty. He is at the top of our list,” read the post.

Soon after Moosewala's death on May 29, Aulakh demanded security, alleging a danger from the Bambiha gang. Aulakh had left India after the murder.

In 2014, the Punjabi singer, who has six million Instagram followers, performed in front of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at the Ropar jail. Following the show, he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Show ta bahut laye ya par jail ch kal pehli var laya." Nale Rabb mere yaara te mehar kre jaldi ehh sab bahar aoan kal c ji apna show Ropar prison wich mere veer Lawrence Bishnoi hora kol, Vicky Midhukhera is the show's sponsor.

Earlier, on Sunday in an attempt to put pressure on the state government to speed the investigation into his son's death, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh issued an ultimatum to the government to solve the case within seven days or he will take to the streets and protest.

While speaking to a group of people gathered at his house. Balkaur Singh also called on the public and the late singer's admirers to join him in a candle march to demand justice for his son.

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur announced that she will launch a protest to seek justice for her son. She said that four months have passed since the murder and that they have given adequate time, but police have yet to capture the real culprits of the heinous crime.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in his vehicle on May 29 in Jahawarke village, Mansa district. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is presently in Punjab Police custody, Goldy Brar remains at large.