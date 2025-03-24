Kunal Kamra's video of calling a minister 'Gaddar' has gone viral on social media. The common factor between them is the studio, The Habitat, located in Khar in Mumbai.

A controversial comment by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent sparked headlines a few weeks ago. Recently, a viral video of Kunal Kamra referring to a minister as a 'Gaddar' has further fueled online debates. Both incidents are connected to The Habitat, a prominent comedy studio located in Khar, Mumbai.

After Kunal's video went viral, Shiv Sena members vandalised the comedian's performance studio on Sunday night, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Habitat has now decided to close.

The studio took to Instagram to share a note that read, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performance."

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers rights," the note further read.

FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others on Monday for allegedly vandalising Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to Sub Inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

Kamra made alleged objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent stand-up sketch posted on YouTube.Party MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money.

MLA Murji Patel has also filed a complaint against Kamra for his comments, at the MIDC police station, demanding strict action against the comedian. He also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days. Patel added that he would raise the issue in the assembly and requested the state home minister to take strict actions against him.

This time, the studio has been vandalized, but during India’s Got Latent controversy, protests were held outside The Habitat, prompting a police inquiry at the scene.

The Habitat, owned by Balraj Singh Ghai, a close friend of Samay Raina, has now shut its doors. The closure has left many regular attendees and supporters of the venue deeply disappointed.

(With inputs from ANI)