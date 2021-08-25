'Balloon with holes, croaking frog': Shiv Sena hits back at Narayan Rane after 'slap Uddhav' jibe

After Union Minister Narayan Rane's 'slap Uddhav Thackeray' comment, Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena hit back at him, compared him with a frog as they described the BJP leader as a 'balloon with holes.'

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Narayana Rane earned his reputation in Shiv Sena, and slammed him for his 'ganster-like acts.'

"Narayan Rane was never a great or conscious person. He earned his reputation while in Shiv Sena. After Rane quit the party, Shiv Sena defeated him four times in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. Hence, if one has to describe Rane, then he could be called a perforated balloon. No matter how much air is filled in this balloon, it will never go up," CM Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena wrote.

“But BJP has decided to inflate this perforated balloon. Some people also liken Rane to a frog who croaks. Who is he? He has himself declared that he is ‘not a normal person'. Then, the BJP has to check if it’s a bunch of abnormal people," the party said.

Rane, who is the Minister of Small Scale Industries, on Tuesday said he is not a 'normal' person after two FIRs and three complaints were registered against him for his comments against the Maharashtra CM.

Shiv Sena said, "The Prime Minister considers himself a very 'normal' person. He calls himself a principal servant of the country. This is his humility. But Rane says, 'I am not normal. Possibly that's why he is above the law and feels that he has not done any crime. Rane was never a cultured man and that's why he is behaving like a Chhapri gangster."

Shiv Sena's statement comes after the Union Minister was granted bail by the Rajgad court on Tuesday after he was arrested for his remarks against Uddhav Thackeray. Rane on Monday night, during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Raigad, alleged that Uddhav Thackeray forgot the year of India's Independence Day in his address on August 15 to the people of Maharashtra.

Rane had said, “It is a shame CM Uddhav Thackeray does not know the year of India’s Independence Day. During his address, CM leaned to his side to enquire about the year of Independence Day. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap."