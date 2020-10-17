Ballia Shooting: NSA, Gangster Act to be slapped on accused

In an important development, the accused in Ballia killing will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act. The announcement was made by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

On October 15, a local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh shot dead Jai Prakash, 46, during a heated argument over allotment of ration shops in the village. The incident took place in Ballia, in the presence of local police, sub-divisional magistrate and the circle officer.

A total of 8 identified and 25 unidentified persons have been made accused in the case by the police. The DIG of Azamgarh Range, Subhash Chandra Dubey has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of each of the accused.

"A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on each of the absconding accused. Action will also be initiated under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act against the accused," he said to the PTI.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without any charge by the police for up to 12 months. However, the authorities need to convinced that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, whether movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under this law.

The accused along with five others are absconding while his cousin Narendra Pratap Singh and one Devendra Pratap Singh have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh on Saturday released a video claiming innocence. He said that he acted in self-defence to save his family as he saw his 80-year-old father and sister-in-law being attacked.

In the video, he also blamed the SDM, CO and police for ignoring his request to deploy enough police personnel during the meeting.

The police have formed 12 teams to nab the remaining accused.