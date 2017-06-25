Ballabhgarh incident: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for

Headlines

Does Nita Ambani own world’s most expensive Apple iPhone worth Rs 400 crore? Know truth here

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

How many Dalits, OBCs…?: Rahul Gandhi asks journalists at Congress Working Committee presser

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Does Nita Ambani own world’s most expensive Apple iPhone worth Rs 400 crore? Know truth here

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Five best films directed by SS Rajamouli

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

HomeIndia

India

Ballabhgarh incident: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for

The police today announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to arrest of the persons involved in the killing of a Muslim youth after an altercation inside a train near Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2017, 08:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The police today announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to arrest of the persons involved in the killing of a Muslim youth after an altercation inside a train near Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

"We have announced the reward of Rs one lakh to any person whose information helps us arrest the other accused in the case," Kamaldeep Goel, Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad, said over the phone.

The identity of the informer will be kept secret, he said.

"As the train was packed with people, someone may have even captured the incident on their mobile phone camera. If there is any such video or audio recording, it can be shared with us; we will reward the informer," Goel said.

He said so far only one accused has been arrested. He has been remanded to police custody, he added.

The MLA from Prithla, Tek Chand Sharma, and Wakf Board Chairman, Raees Khan, today met the victim's kin at their village in Ballabhgarh district and condemned the cowardly act.

Two cheques amounting to Rs 10 lakh were also handed to the family by them.

On Thursday night, 17-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers - Hashim (20) and Sakir - were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them after a dispute over a seat onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations, according to GRP officials.

The arrested accused, before being remanded to police custody by a court in Faridabad district yesterday, had told reporters that he was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident and had attacked the teenager on being allegedly instigated by fellow passengers.

Hashim had yesterday given a detailed account of the incident, saying how they were targeted by a group inside the train from Okhla station onwards. The victims had boarded the train from Sadar Bazaar in Delhi after doing their Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, Goel denied that GRP's response to the incident was not prompt.

"We rushed to the spot, the moment we got information.

Our Palwal police post team led by its in-charge reached the Asaoti railway station. At that time the priority was to rush the injured to the nearby hospital, which we did," he said.

A CPI(M) delegation had also visited the family of the victims.

The delegation, which asked the police to ascertain the political affiliation of those involved in the "horrific mob lynching", had alleged that the accused would not have dared target the victims sans "political patronage" in the BJP-ruled state.

CPI(M) politburo members Brinda Karat and Mohammed Salim had reprimanded the Centre over the attack and rued that no government representative had issued a statement on the incident.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Taking Boards twice a year mandatory? Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives update

World Mental Health Day: Early signs of teenage depression to watch out for

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Israel-Gaza conflict: What has happened so far? 260 Israeli bodies recovered at music festival after Hamas attack

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE