An Air India flight en route to Bali, Indonesia was advised to return to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport mid-flight on Tuesday, 18 June, amid reports of a volcanic eruption near the main airport. The flight has landed safely in Delhi.

"Air India flight AI2145 on 18 June 2025 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety,” Air India said in a statement.

As per PTI report, Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to the passengers by Air India.

Volcanic eruption in Indonesia

On June 17, Tuesday, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted in Indonesia. It sent ash up to 11 km high creating an ash cloud. High red aviation alerts have been issued. Multiple flights have been canceled or diverted for safety. As per reports, Maumere’s Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport was temporarily shut, and Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport operated under caution.

Another Air India flight AI 2146 en route to Delhi from Bali was diverted to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. Delhi's bad weather conditions forced the flight to divert to Varanasi due to unsafe landing conditions. It later took off to Delhi's IGI, on the same night.

