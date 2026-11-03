Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray falls victim to online fraud, FIR Registered

Actor Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, lost Rs 19,638 in an online fraud, with police registering a case against an unidentified person.

Aaishvary Thackeray, 30, has lost Rs 19,638 after multiple unauthorised transactions were made from his Axis Bank savings account, according to the FIR registered by Oshiwara police. Aaishvary, an actor, lives with his mother Smita Thackeray, 66, and grandmother Kunda Chitre, 90, at Windsor Grand Residency in Andheri West.

The transactions took place in the early hours of October 30. According to the FIR copy accessed by The Free Press Journal, Aaishvary received a bank alert at around 1.30 am informing him that Rs 307 had been debited.

Eight minutes later, another alert showed a debit of Rs 15,511. A further transaction followed shortly afterwards. In total, Rs 19,638 was withdrawn from his account between around 1.30 am and 1.40 am.

Police investigate unauthorised transactions

Aaishvary realised that the transactions were fraudulent and approached the police. Oshiwara police registered an FIR on October 30 against an unidentified person under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to cheating, along with other relevant provisions of the BNS and the Information Technology Act.

Police are investigating how the transactions were carried out and how the accused may have gained access to the account or payment details.

Aaishvary says he did not click suspicious links

According to police, Aaishvary told investigators that he had not clicked on any suspicious link or responded to messages from unknown numbers before the money was withdrawn.

The absence of such an interaction, however, does not necessarily mean that banking information or a device could not have been compromised.

Cyber expert explains how fraud can happen

Cyber and privacy law expert Advocate (Dr) Prashant Mali said online fraud can take place through several methods, even when a victim does not click on a suspicious link or receive a fraudulent call.

"In certain cases, fraudsters may exploit vulnerabilities in banking applications, payment gateways or authentication systems. The victim may only become aware of the incident when the debit alert arrives on their phone. Therefore, the absence of a suspicious link or an unknown phone call does not establish that the customer's device or banking credentials were never compromised. Equally, it does not automatically establish negligence on the customer's part, however educated he may be."

Mali said fraudsters can use different ways to obtain financial information or gain access to accounts.

"There are several possible attack vectors. These include compromised debit or credit card details through skimming or merchant-side data breaches, SIM swapping or eSIM takeover, malware or spyware already present on a device, stolen banking credentials obtained through earlier data breaches, and unauthorised access to payment infrastructure," Advocate Mali added.

The police investigation will now seek to establish how the Rs 19,638 was withdrawn and identify the person responsible.