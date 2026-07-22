Balancing Act Of Balen Shah: Nepalese PM to meet envoys from India, China in big climbdown

Nepal PM Balen Shah will break his protocol of refusing one-on-one meetings with foreign envoys and meet Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming this week, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah, who has thus far followed a protocol of refusing to sit down in one-to-one meetings with foreign envoys, is set to break his self-imposed rule and meet the envoys from India and China this week, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing his aides and diplomatic sources.

Shah will also be trying to portray that the two countries are equally important for him.

According to the report, Shah is set to hold separate meetings with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming. Although exact dates are yet to be announced, the meetings, being coordinated by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are expected shortly after Shah's administration completed 100 days in office.

To underscore that New Delhi and Beijing are equally important to Kathmandu, Shah is scheduled to meet both ambassadors on the same day.

Gen-Z PM's controversial diplomatic stance

Shah, who rode a wave of Gen Z agitation, became PM in March this year after a movement ousted the previous KP Oli-led administration. Since then, he departed from established diplomatic practices by refusing to meet foreign envoys individually. This saw the PM decline requests to meet India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, China's Deputy Minister of Commerce Yan Dong and US officials including Assistant Secretary Samir Paul Kapur and special envoy Sergio Gor.

Instead, Shah held joint meetings with Kathmandu-based ambassadors in April and May. The only exception was a meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda in July. The stance drew sustained criticism. Veteran journalist Keshav Pradhan said that "When India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wished to visit Kathmandu in May, Balen Shah reportedly didn't want to meet him... This is unprecedented."

The Kathmandu Post editorial noted: "Nepal occupies a precarious geopolitical landscape and preserving its sovereignty entails maintaining a delicate balancing act with outside powers, especially India and China." Former Nepal Ambassador to Denmark Vijay Kant Karna said: "There is no changing the fact that we are a small state that needs foreign investment and support. So, when the PM backs out of meeting foreign envoys, it is Nepal's loss, not the US, China or India's."

Course correction amid pressure

Even members of Shah's own government, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, had urged him to meet senior officials from India, China and the US.

Now the stance appears to be changing. "The prime minister has started meeting various stakeholders over the past two weeks. We have now concluded that he should also engage with foreign ambassadors and diplomats," an aide told The Kathmandu Post. "It is only natural to begin with the ambassadors of our two neighbours, India and China, given Nepal's foreign policy priorities," another aide told The Indian Express.