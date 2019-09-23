'Balakot reactivated by Pak very recently': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says, '500 terrorists waiting to infiltrate'

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp. The Army Chief made this statement while speaking to media in Chennai.

"Balakot has been re-activated by Pakistan, very recently. This shows Balakot was affected, it was damaged and it highlights some action was taken by the Indian Air Force at Balakot and now they have got the people back there," the Army Chief said in a statement.

Lashing out at the neighbouring nation, Bipin Rawat said, "Pakistan violates ceasefire to push terrorists into our territory. We know how to deal with ceasefire violations. Our troops know how to position themselves and take action. We are alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled."

On being asked what would be India's action after Pakistan has reactivated the terror camp, the Army Chief said, "why you think of a repeat of similar action (like the Balakot air-strike), let the other side keep guessing... what we are going to do."

He also said that at least 500 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate in India from across the border.

On Kashmir situation, General Bipin Rawat said, "There is a communication breakdown between terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and their handlers in Pakistan but there is no communication breakdown between people to people."

He also said, "I feel the interpretation of Islam by some elements who possibly want to create disruption is being fed to a large number of people. I think it is important we have preachers who convey the correct meaning of Islam."

Earlier in February, India as a pre-emptive measure targeted the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan by conducting an air-strike, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, who were waiting to infiltrate in India.

(With inputs from ANI)