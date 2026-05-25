Bakrid 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath enforces strict restrictions in UP; know what's allowed, what's not

Ahead of Bakrid 2026, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued strict guidelines restricting several practices. Know what's allowed, what's not.

On the occasion of Bakrid 2026, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid out directives, restricting several practices followed by Muslims in the state. The government has instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines ahead of the festival.

Bakrid 2026 in UP: What are the restrictions?

Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that animal sacrifice during Bakrid will not be permitted at public places across the state. According to the new directives, sacrifices will only be allowed at pre-designated and authorised locations, and no new sites will be permitted.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the sacrifice of prohibited animals remains strictly banned.

The CM said people should offer namaz in shifts if they have limited space and not on roads, as public spaces cannot be blocked in the name of religious activities. “Namaz padhni hai to shift mein padhiye, hum rokenge nahi. Lekin sadak par nahi (If someone wants to offer namaz, they should do it in shifts. We won’t stop them, but not on roads), he had said while addressing a gathering during a programme in Lucknow.

Officials are also instructed to maintain vigilance over sanitation, power supply, and security arrangements during the festival period, especially on the proper disposal of waste generated from animal sacrifice activities.

Strict action against illegal slaughterhouses will be taken. Also, the open sale of meat in public areas will not be allowed. Licensed slaughterhouses must also operate within prescribed capacity limits.