Bhopal: Bajrang Dal alleges namaz offered inside DB mall, demands to recite Hanuman Chalisa

A massive controversy broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal's DB mall, where workers of the Bajrang Dal alleged that the management allowed namaz inside the premises. The incident took place after a video of some people offering namaz on the premises went viral on social media.

Bajrang Dal activists can be seen arguing with the management that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the mall.

Soon the police reached the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

When the police reached the mall the activists were already leaving the place. No police complaint has been made so far.

Bajrang Dal Vibhag Sah-Sanyojak Abhijeet Singh Rajput told PTI that they had been receiving information that some people were offering namaz inside the DB Mall. He said they warned the security supervisor that namaz shouldn't be offered inside the mall or else they would start reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

The supervisor said namaz was being offered in a closed space in the mall.

