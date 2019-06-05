Bahujan Samaj Party says bye to Samajwadi Party, RJD winks at Nitish Kumar

The shockwaves of lopsided Lok Sabha results in BJP’s favour continue to impact the relations between political parties that had stitched alliances on the basis of caste arithmetic to beat what PM Modi called people’s chemistry.

While BSP supremo Mayawati formally announced conditional separation with the Samajwadi Party on expected lines on Tuesday, fresh cracks surfaced in Congress government in Rajasthan and Cong-JD(S) government in Karnataka. Meanwhile, with the BJP-JD(U) ties under apparent strain, senior RJD leader leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh extended an olive branch to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying non-BJP parties including the JD(U) should join forces against the BJP and his party is “not allergic” to anyone.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati, at a news conference, claimed that the SP failed to hold on to its core Yadav vote and thus the alliance for now has become infructuous. Mayawati said the BSP will fight the upcoming bypolls for 11 assembly seats on its own strength.

The BSP chief, however, kept a window open saying it was not a permanent break and if in future the SP chief succeeds in bringing Yadav votes back in his fold, the alliance would continue.

“But if he doesn’t succeed, it will be good for us to work separately. So we’ve decided to fight the byelections alone,” she also warned.

A peeved Akhilesh Yadav too confirmed the separation. “If the coalition has broken, I will reflect deeply on it. If the coalition isn’t there in the by-elections then Samajwadi Party will prepare for the elections. SP will also fight on all 11 seats alone,” he said adding the party would give a structured response to Mayawati’s warning.

Taking pot shots at the developments, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said PM Modi had predicted about this and warned the voters during his electoral campaign that the expiry date of unholy alliance is May 23.

In Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress alliance looked rickety, blaming each other for the massive drubbing they got despite commanding a bigger vote share in previous assembly elections. The problems accentuated as Congress heavyweight former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy complained for being sidelined and not given a cabinet berth as promised.

Congress leader, Roshan Baig, who had earlier vent out ire at Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal, sided with Reddy saying senior leaders him and Reddy are being sidelined despite there being no chemistry between the two coalition parties.

Crisis came back to haunt the Congress in Rajasthan with chief minister Ashok Gehlot accusing his deputy Sachin Pilot for the loss of his son Vaibhav Gehlot on Jodhpur seat.

“Sachin said we would win with a huge majority. He said we have six MLAs (legislators) and we have done very good campaigning there... Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for at least that (Jodhpur) seat,” said Gehlot.

The impact of the result was visible in Jammu and Kashmir too with National Conference deciding to break alliance with the Congress and announcing going solo in the assembly elections.

