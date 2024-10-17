INDIA
ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The accused of the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Thursday. Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested.
"A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.
ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment. SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib."
Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Earlier today, Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma said that Ramgopal Mishra, who was killed in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich, died due to "excessive bleeding", officials said.
The CMO said, "The information that we have - that man died of excessive bleeding due to 25-30 pellets injuries. There are some injury marks above his left eye and on the toes. Some part of the nails of both the feet is also missing."
Appealing to not spread misinformation on social media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "To disturb the social harmony, misinformation is being spread on social media - there's been a single death in the incident and the reason for death is also clear in the post-mortem report which is bullet injuries. I request people not to spread misinformation and also not to believe in any of such misinformation. The situation is peaceful in the district."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that providing justice to the family of the victim of the Bahraich violence is the government's top priority, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost. He said this after meeting with family members of the deceased of the Bahraich incident in Lucknow.
The family has been provided Rs 10 lakh, a house under the PM Awas Yojana, and an Antyodaya card.On October 16, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government also initiated action against police officials.
The SHO of Hardi police station and in-charge of the Mahsi area was removed along with CO Mahsi Rupendra Gaur. CO Ravi Khokhar of Rampur was given charge of CO Mahsi in Bahraich.According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues.
(this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
