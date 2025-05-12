Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation today on Operation Sindoor's success amid India-Pakistan's ceasefire after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned in his speech on Monday that more than 100 terrorists were killed in India’s strike on Pakistan. He stated that not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Monday. This is his first address since Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The address also comes days after the ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.