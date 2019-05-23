Bagalkot Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: BJP scores dominant win over Congress, retains seat

Representational image

Bagalkot Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda turned a slow start into a roaring victory. He retained the constituency securing 664638 votes (55.17%). That was 168187 votes more than the 496451 votes (41.21%) secured by Veena Kashappanavar of the Congress. Chandanagouda had won the seat by 1.16 lakh votes in 2014.

Bagalkot voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019. BJP's Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda and Congress' Veena Kashappanavar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency profile

The contest between BJP and Congress candidates was a bit stiff this time as the latter has fielded Veena Kashrappanavar, a former Zilla panchayat president, who might have got the advantage of anti-incumbency factor against the BJP candidate.

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52%

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and 1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka.

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase.

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%.

Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda

Congress: Veena Kashappanavar

Bagalkot Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandangouda (BJP)

Losing candidate: Ajay Kumar Sarnaik (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandangouda

Losing candidate: JT Patil (Congress)

2004:

Winning candidate: Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandangouda

Losing candidate: RS Patil (Congress)

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases.