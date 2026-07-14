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Badrinath Offering Row: Probe intensifies as SIT examines CCTV clips, questions temple CEO

The SIT, led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop and featuring senior finance and management officers, launched its ground operations by targeting the temple's executive core.

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Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Badrinath Offering Row: Probe intensifies as SIT examines CCTV clips, questions temple CEO
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The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and theft of offerings at the holy Badrinath Dham has escalated sharply.A high-level, three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrived at the temple to probe the suspected misappropriation of funds, immediately turning up the heat on top administrative officials.

The SIT, led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop and featuring senior finance and management officers, launched its ground operations by targeting the temple's executive core.

Investigators conducted intense questioning of Temple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant, Atul Dimri, to probe gaps in oversight.Simultaneously, investigators embedded themselves in the temple's CCTV control room, systematically reviewing operational logs and tracking how daily donations are handled.

The administrative probe runs parallel to an intensifying criminal investigation. Suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court in Gopeshwar and sent to Pursadi District Jail.

However, the dragnet is rapidly expanding beyond a single rogue insider. While reviewing CCTV footage from June 25, investigators spotted several other BKTC employees inside the currency-counting room displaying highly suspicious behaviour.

The police have formally seized the relevant video reels and placed those additional employees under active scrutiny, tracing a potential insider network and tracking the money trail.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi had openly traded allegations, further intensifying the controversy.

BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi accused the Congress of politicising the issue, claiming that Ganesh Godiyal had served as the Chairman of the Temple Committee for a long period and that several questions had also been raised during his tenure.

Responding to the remarks, Godiyal accepted the challenge and said that he was prepared to publicly answer every allegation made against him.

However, the issue of the alleged theft of temple offerings at Badrinath was first raised by Bhairav Sena founder Sandeep Khatri. Sandeep Khatri alleged serious irregularities in the management of donations offered by devotees at the temple. Following these allegations, the matter quickly gained public attention and sparked a political war of words between rival parties.

As the controversy deepened, the BKTC initially constituted a four-member inquiry committee. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government formed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the matter.

Earlier this week, the committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir met in the national capital on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

According to sources, applicants must be graduates with a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with prior experience in temple management will be given preference. The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith.

Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications. Once the applications are received, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection.

The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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