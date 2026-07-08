Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham Controversy: Uttarakhand govt sets up 3-member panel; BKTC employee suspended

The inquiry committee will be headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop; other members include NHM Uttarakhand MD Sandeep Tiwari and DG Health Department's Finance Director Jagat Singh Chauhan. Details inside.

In the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, the Uttarakhand government has ordered a high-level inquiry. The move follows the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) suspending one of its employees and lodging an FIR in connection with the case.

Dhami Govt orders high-level inquiry committee

As directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations. The recommended measures to improve transparency and accountability in the temple’s donation management system are also provided.

The inquiry committee will be headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop; other members include NHM Uttarakhand MD Sandeep Tiwari and DG Health Department's Finance Director Jagat Singh Chauhan. The panel is empowered to seek help from officials and experts in donation management.

The BKTC suspended Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant posted in the chairman’s office, with immediate effect. An FIR has also been lodged against him as part of the ongoing investigation.

What is Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham donation controversy?

Allegations have surfaced that cash donations offered by pilgrims at the Badrinath Temple may have been siphoned off instead of being deposited through the proper channel. Though the extent of the financial loss is yet to be confirmed, officials are examining CCTV footage, donation records, cash-handling procedures, and other documents. The SOPs for collecting, counting, and accounting of donations are also being reviewed.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar instructed all officials and employees posted at donation and offering counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses, and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and all other temples managed by the committee to exercise heightened vigilance, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the involvement of his "personal secretary" in the matter. "I also wish to clarify a point regarding claims circulating on social media about the 'Chairman's personal secretary.' I want to make it clear that I do not have a personal secretary; all these individuals are Temple Committee employees. The person being referred to as the 'personal secretary' is actually a regular employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee," he said

For the unversed, Badrinath, one of the Char Dham shrines, receives lakhs of devotees and donations each year.