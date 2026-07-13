Badrinath Donation Case: Pramod Nautiyal in SIT net, ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop recovered, custody sought

Nautiyal was arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. During questioning, he denied all allegations and repeatedly maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations and irregularities in donation handling at Badrinath Dham has recovered a 'Shaligram' stone and a laptop issued by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) from suspended employee and prime accused Pramod Nautiyal, Uttarakhand Police said on Monday.

Nautiyal was arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. During questioning, he denied all allegations and repeatedly maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing.

"SIT has recovered a 'Shaligram' stone and one laptop, which was issued by the Temple Committee, from the accused Pramod Nautiyal. During questioning, he denied all the allegations and stated that he had not done anything wrong. He repeatedly said, 'Meri koi galti nahi hai, maine kuch nahi kiya'," Uttarakhand Police said.

The police said no cash has been recovered from the accused so far. Nautiyal has also denied the technical evidence and CCTV footage being examined by the SIT in connection with the case.

"The accused is denying the technical evidence and CCTV footage available against him. SIT will seek his police custody to investigate the money trail and identify possible links of the accused," police added.Earlier in the day, Nautiyal claimed innocence, asserting that he is not at fault in the matter.

Nautiyal, who was arrested late last night by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chamoli Police from his residence in Dehradun, was taken to Badrinath and will be produced before the court later today.

Speaking to ANI, Nautiyal denied the allegations of misappropriating temple funds. "I have nothing to say. I am not at fault. (Meri koi galti nahi hai)," he said.Providing an update on the progress of the investigation, SIT Investigation Officer Mahadev Uniyal confirmed that the team has made its first breakthrough in the case."

For now, he (Pramod Nautiyal) has been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing," Uniyal said.

The case pertains to the theft and irregularities involving the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple, one of the most revered shrines in the country. Following reports of the theft, the State authorities had constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough probe and identify the culprits behind the crime.

The Uttarakhand Police claimed that CCTV footage showed Nautiyal, "suspiciously hiding or stealing" cash, gold and silver coins, shaligram stones and offering envelopes from the temple's donation counting room.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the alleged accused was seen making repeated trips between the donation counting room and his office, leading investigators to suspect that the stolen items were being concealed there.

"The accused Pramod Nautiyal is seen suspiciously hiding or stealing bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes, along with gold and silver coins, shaligram stones, and envelopes of offerings estimated to contain Rs 10 to 12 thousand rupees. Furthermore, while doing so, he is seen going back and forth between his office and the counting room two to three times. The police suspect that after stealing money, gold and silver coins, etc., from the counting room, he would store them in his office. This sequence of events was observed in the CCTV footage from July 2," Uttarakhand Police said.

The investigation stems from alleged irregularities detected during the counting of cash offerings made by devotees at the Badrinath temple on July 2. A preliminary inquiry allegedly found that cash was removed from the counting area in violation of established procedures.

The FIR in the case was registered at Badrinath Police Station following a complaint by BKTC In-charge Temple Officer Yudhvir Pushpwan, whose statement was also recorded by the SIT. Statements of other BKTC officials, including CCTV control officer Panwar and Harender Kothari, who was present during the counting of donations, were also recorded as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Nautiyal has moved the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his suspension and the FIR lodged against him. The matter was heard by Justice Alok Mehra, who directed the BKTC to file its response. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16.The case is currently being investigated simultaneously by the police, SIT, the BKTC's departmental inquiry committee, and a high-level committee headed by the Garhwal Commissioner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)