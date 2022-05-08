Badrinath Dham: Door opens for devotees with rituals and chanting of mantras

Picture Credit: ANI

The doors of Badrinath Dham opened on Sunday amid the customary rituals and chanting of mantras. Devotees thronged the temple. They were seen dancing at the opening of the portals. The Badrinath Temple has been decorated with flowers and lights.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

Also Read: Sharp decline in Covid cases in Delhi, reports 1407 new infections with 2 deaths

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Earlier on Friday, the Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims.

The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Temples in the Uttarkashi district. Earlier this month, the state government had capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams.

A total of 15,000 pilgrims are allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.

Char Dham Yatra draws lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.