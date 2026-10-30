Badrinath-bound chopper carrying 6 goes missing near Uttarakhand's Joshimath, search operation underway

Badrinath-bound chopper carrying 6 goes missing near Joshimath in Uttarakhand

A helicopter of Trans Bharat Aviation, which was on its way from Badrinath to Fata in Uttarakhand, has reportedly crashed near Joshimath in Chamoli district. Six persons, including the pilot, are missing, while the debris of the aircraft has not been found yet.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter is believed to have crashed near Chayi village, behind Hathi Pahar in Joshimath. Two other helicopters have been deployed to search for the missing aircraft and its wreckage.

The chopper is said to have taken off from Badrinath around 2:15 pm amid snowfall and went missing near the Hathi Parvat area.

Search operation underway

Rescue teams from the state and Army personnel have been pressed into the search and rescue operation.

According to a state official, there is a possibility that "the helicopter has crashed".

"Yes, it is possible that there has been a crash. The Army, our SDRF team, police team and our health department team are reaching the site. I am also on my way to the sit," said Joshimath Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandra Shekhar Vashishth.

Heavy rain and dense clouds in the region have made it difficult to trace the exact location of the helicopter.

So far, there is no official confirmation on the crash or recovery of the debris.

Char Dham helicopters make emergency landings

This incident comes after two Char Dham helicopters had to make emergency landings in Uttarakhand earlier this month.

One chopper made an emergency landing in Rudraprayag due to poor weather conditions, while another landed in Tehri after developing a technical fault.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on the difficulties of helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's hilly terrain, particularly amid heavy rainfall and poor visibility.