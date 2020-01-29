Badminton star and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Noted Indian Badminton player and Olympic-bronze medalist Saina Nehwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday noon at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Apart from Nehwal, her sister Chandranshu also joined the party.

They joined the party in presence of Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Nehwal and her sister later met BJP Chief JP Nadda after joining the party earlier today.

Speaking to the news agency ANI after joining the party, Nehwal said, "The way Prime Minister works day & night, I like it very much. I like doing something for the country & BJP is a party that is doing good work for the country, I am happy to have joined the party,"

Earlier, she tweeted out her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Currently ranked 9th in the women's singles category in the BWF World Rankings, she has won 24 international titles, and also secured an Olympic bronze medal in London.

Apart from winning Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award — the nation's top two sporting honours, she has also won the Padma Bhushan — India's third highest civilian award — in 2016.