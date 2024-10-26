Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has recently made headlines by warning Bollywood superstar Salman Khan against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has recently made headlines by warning Bollywood superstar Salman Khan against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and asking him to apologize from the Bishnoi community. This comes amid the ongoing tensions between the imprisoned gangster and actor over the infamous blackbuck hunting case from 1998.

The controversy dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan killed a blackbuck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has openly declared animosity towards Khan over the issue.

Emphasising the need for reconciliation, Rakesh Tikait stated, "Look, this is a matter connected to society; if it is connected to society, then he (Salman Khan) should seek forgiveness."

He further urged the actor to visit any temple associated with the Bishnoi community and seek forgiveness.

The farmer leader further warned, "Badmash aadmi hai. Pata nahi kab tapakwa de (Lawrence Bishnoi is a bad man. Nobody knows when he might do something to harm). While stressing that it is crucial to accept one's mistakes in order to maintain societal harmony, Tikait continued, "If Salman Khan does not apologize, it cannot be said what a person in jail might do".

Mumbai police has ramped up Khan's secuity

Amid escalating death threats to Salman Khan, especially after the killing of NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai police has ramped up the security of the actor.

Baba Siddique, a close friend of Khan, was killed by the sharp shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar, earlier this month. Meanwhile, ten people have been apprehended in this regard and the matter has been taken up by the court.