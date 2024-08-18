Twitter
India

‘Badly bruised and…’: Air India crew member attacked in hotel room

An Air India crew member was attacked by an intruder at a London hotel prompting calls for improved safety measures.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

‘Badly bruised and…’: Air India crew member attacked in hotel room
Air India
Air India crew assault case: A cabin crew member of airline Air India was allegedly attacked by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week. The incident took place on Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel near London's Heathrow Airport.

According to The Hindu, the attacker was apprehended and handed over to the police. The injured crew member was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai.

The Times of India reported an unidentified source stating that the attack occurred shortly after midnight when crew members from multiple Air India flights were staying at the hotel. The source explained, "The crew member was asleep when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1:30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door."

The source added that the crew member sustained significant bruising during the attack and that the intruder tried to escape but was caught. The police were called, and the injured crew member was taken to a hospital. Due to her injuries, she was unable to fly back on duty, and a friend from the crew stayed with her for support.

According to The Hindu, the airline's crew had previously complained about inadequate safety measures at the hotel, including dark corridors, an unmanned reception, and miscreants knocking on doors. A statement from the pilots emphasized the need for heightened alertness in certain areas of Britain, including London. "The law and order situation in some parts of Britain, including London, requires everyone to be alert. We avoid going out alone after late evening these days in London. Only hotels with foolproof security systems must be selected for the stay of crew members, especially when those properties are not in central but outer London,” the pilots said.

Air India confirmed the incident and stated that the airline is providing the crew member with all possible support, including professional counseling. An Air India spokesperson emphasized the airline's commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its crew and staff members and requested privacy for those involved.

The spokesperson said, “We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counseling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

 

