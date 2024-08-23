Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

What is ISRO planning with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 missions? Know here

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are...

This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती ह��ै सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

HomeIndia

India

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

The mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault against two four-year-old girls has opened up on the incident.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident
A visual of protests against the Badlapur sexual assault (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Following the sexual assualt with two four-year-old girls at kindergarten in the Badlapur division of Maharashtra's Thane, the mother of the accused opened up on the incident and stated that her son should receive death penalty, if found guilty. 

However, she added that it was unlikely that her son assaulted the children. 

"If my son has done something wrong, then the court should give him the death penalty. However, it is unlikely that he assaulted the children", Times of India has quoted his mother as saying. 

Accoding to a report by the newspaper, the accused married three times over the past two years, and his third wife is now five months pregnant.

Badlapur sexual assault

Coming in the backdrop of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by a male attendant in the girl's toilet of a Thane-based school has sparked outrage across the country. 

Earlier, several people blocked the Badlapur railway station and protested against the incident, demanding capital punishment for the guilty. The Maharastra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. 

The SIT visited the school, earlier ths week, and collected technical details along with the digital video recorder. However, the school claimed that the recorder had not been functional for the last 15 days before the incident came to light. 

Bombay HC took cognizance of matter

Earlier on Thursday, i.e., August 22, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter. 

The court called the sexual assault on two minor girls at their school in Badlapur absolutely shocking and emphasised that there cannot be any compromise on the safety and security of girls. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan remarked that action ought to be taken against the school authorities for not reporting the incident despite being aware of it. It also criticised the police over the delay in registering the FIR.

The incident took place on August 12 and 13. However, the FIR was registered on August 16 and the accused was held on August 17, as per an official report. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…

Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

Will not increase rates for two years... Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries is giving this offer to..

Will not increase rates for two years... Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries is giving this offer to..

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement