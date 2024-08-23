Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

The mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault against two four-year-old girls has opened up on the incident.

Following the sexual assualt with two four-year-old girls at kindergarten in the Badlapur division of Maharashtra's Thane, the mother of the accused opened up on the incident and stated that her son should receive death penalty, if found guilty.

However, she added that it was unlikely that her son assaulted the children.

"If my son has done something wrong, then the court should give him the death penalty. However, it is unlikely that he assaulted the children", Times of India has quoted his mother as saying.

Accoding to a report by the newspaper, the accused married three times over the past two years, and his third wife is now five months pregnant.

Badlapur sexual assault

Coming in the backdrop of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by a male attendant in the girl's toilet of a Thane-based school has sparked outrage across the country.

Earlier, several people blocked the Badlapur railway station and protested against the incident, demanding capital punishment for the guilty. The Maharastra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The SIT visited the school, earlier ths week, and collected technical details along with the digital video recorder. However, the school claimed that the recorder had not been functional for the last 15 days before the incident came to light.

Bombay HC took cognizance of matter

Earlier on Thursday, i.e., August 22, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter.

The court called the sexual assault on two minor girls at their school in Badlapur absolutely shocking and emphasised that there cannot be any compromise on the safety and security of girls. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan remarked that action ought to be taken against the school authorities for not reporting the incident despite being aware of it. It also criticised the police over the delay in registering the FIR.

The incident took place on August 12 and 13. However, the FIR was registered on August 16 and the accused was held on August 17, as per an official report.