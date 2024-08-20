Badlapur sexual assault case: Police lathicharge crowd blocking railway tracks amid outrage

Protests erupt in Badlapur after the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school, leading to police intervention and a government-led investigation.

Badlapur sexual assault case: A major incident in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has sparked widespread outrage and led to significant protests. The protests began after two fourth-grade girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at a local school. This deeply disturbing incident has shaken the community, leading to angry demonstrations and clashes with the police.

Residents of Badlapur, upset and demanding justice, gathered outside the school where the crime took place. Their anger quickly escalated, with some protesters throwing stones at the school building. The situation grew tense, prompting the police to intervene by using tear gas to control the crowd. The protests later shifted to the Badlapur railway station, where demonstrators blocked the tracks, causing a halt in local train services. To disperse the crowds, the police resorted to a lathi-charge.

Government Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve later informed the media that the railway tracks had been cleared and that efforts were being made to resume train operations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the incident. He announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to thoroughly investigate the case. The SIT will be led by a female officer of IG rank, IPS Arti Singh, to ensure that the case is handled with the seriousness it deserves. Fadnavis also revealed that efforts are being made to fast-track the case in court to deliver justice swiftly to the victims' families.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis took action against the local police officers who were slow to respond initially. He ordered the immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable of the Badlapur police station for their delay in taking appropriate action.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. He assured the public that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. Shinde emphasized that such incidents should never occur, and those responsible would face severe consequences.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed his anger over the incident, calling for strict punishment for the accused. He also referred to the Shakti bill, which aims to protect women and children from sexual crimes, urging that it be enforced in this case.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed that one accused has been arrested and assured that the maximum punishment would be given.

The situation in Badlapur remains tense, with ongoing police efforts to maintain peace and continue the investigation. The community's demand for justice remains strong, and the authorities are under pressure to deliver swift and effective action.

