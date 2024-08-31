Twitter
Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

Badlapur sexual assault case: Has crime rate against women in Maharashtra changed? Here’s what NCRB data reveals

Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Salim-Javed films remade in south Indian languages

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

10 animals with super senses

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Badlapur sexual assault case: Has crime rate against women in Maharashtra changed? Here’s what NCRB data reveals

The case of child sexual abuse at a school in Badlapur has sparked a wave of outrage in political and social circles. In the backdrop of this incident, the NCRB data has exposed the grim reality of the ongoing atrocities against women in Maharashtra.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Badlapur sexual assault case: Has crime rate against women in Maharashtra changed? Here's what NCRB data reveals
TRENDING NOW

Massive protests erupted in Badlapur after two girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by a sweeper in a school in the city on August 11 and 12. The tragic incident has sparked political and social outrage. Meanwhile, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has brought the unsettling reality of the crime rate against women in Maharashtra.  

Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi - The Picture of Women's Safety in Maharashtra Remains Unchanged

Even during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of crimes against women in Maharashtra did not decrease. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, an average of 109 women became victims of atrocities every day in Maharashtra. Unfortunately, the situation remains unchanged even today.

Badlapur Case and Social Unrest:

The case of child sexual abuse at a school in Badlapur has sparked a wave of outrage in political and social circles. In the backdrop of this incident, the NCRB data has exposed the grim reality of the ongoing atrocities against women in Maharashtra. In 2021 alone, despite the harsh conditions of the COVID-19 lockdown, an average of 109 women faced atrocities every day in the state. In the first half of 2022, this number rose to an average of 126 per day, a figure that has remained consistent in 2023.

Rise in Crimes Against Women During Lockdown:

The latest data from the NCRB reveals a disturbing trend. Instead of a decline, there was a noticeable increase in crimes against women during the lockdown period in Maharashtra. In 2020, during the lockdown, 31,701 crimes were recorded against women in the state, translating to an average of 88 women being victimized each day. This number increased to 39,266 in 2021, with 109 women falling prey to atrocities daily.

Situation During the Mahayuti Government:

From January to June 2022, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, an average of 126 women were victimized daily. Although this number slightly decreased to 116 from July to December 2022 under the Mahayuti government, the average once again rose to 126 in 2023, indicating that the issue of women's safety in the state remains as critical as ever.

Increase in Crimes Under the POCSO Act:

A significant rise has been observed in crimes against minor girls under the POCSO Act (Section 12). Since 2021, these cases have surged to 249, increasing further to 332 in 2022.

Situation in Mumbai:

In Mumbai, there has been a slight decrease in rape cases under the POCSO Act in 2023. In 2020, 445 rape cases were reported, which rose to 524 in 2021. However, in 2023, this number saw a slight decrease to 590.

Urgent Need for Concrete Measures for Women's Safety:

These statistics clearly indicate that there has been no significant reduction in crimes against women during the lockdown. While some incidents have increased and others have decreased, the overall situation remains concerning. There is an urgent need for concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of women in the state.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
