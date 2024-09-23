Twitter
Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, injured in retaliatory

Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle’s Perspective

India

Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, injured in retaliatory

The accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, injured in retaliatory
File photo
A man arrested for sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district fired at a policeman and was injured in retaliatory firing, police said on Monday. An official said Akshay Shinde, who worked as a cleaner at the school, was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched a policeman's gun and fired at an assistant police inspector. Shinde was injured in retaliatory firing, the official said. The two minors were allegedly abused in the school toilet on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

