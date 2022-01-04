'Bade Miyan to Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan Subhan': Digvijaya Singh take a jibe at MP Govt for buying Rs 80 crore aircraft

Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is going to buy a state-of-the-art jet plane worth Rs 80 crore. The state government has been using a rented plane for the past seven months for which it has already spent Rs 13 crores.

For the purchase of the new plane, the Madhya Pradesh government will make a provision for the amount in the coming budget in February. The Opposition has however started targeting the government on this. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh took a dig at the state government by tweeting, "Bade Miyan to Bade Miyan, Chhote Miyan Subhan Allah."

Digvijay Singh's jibe was also aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who got a state-of-the-art aircraft for his travel at a whopping cost of about Rs.8,000 crore. The Central Government had bought this aircraft in 2020 itself.

Actually, Madhya Pradesh government's old plane Super King Air B -250, in May last year crashed on the Gwalior runway. Since then, the government was using a hired plane. Now the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to buy a new plane, which is expected to arrive in April-May this year.

The Madhya Pradesh government also has a helicopter 155-B One. This helicopter was bought by the government in the year 2011 for 59 crores. This helicopter has completed 3000 hours of flight and now it is to be serviced. It is estimated that about one crore rupees will be spent on the service of this helicopter.

About the new jet plane

The new aircraft will be able to land only on five airstrips in Madhya Pradesh.

The new aircraft is a turbojet, which has a speed of 800 kilometers per hour.

In such a situation, the airstrip should be 4-5 thousand feet for this plane to land.

At present only Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Khajuraho have such airstrips.

Therefore, the runways of the remaining 27 airstrips of the state will also be extended.