Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Centre issues notice over birth of Sidhu Moosewala's brother due to...

'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness case shares chilling details

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

5G data consumption 4 times faster than 4G in India, average monthly traffic increased by...

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

10 foods that can help lower your cholesterol

Advantages of drinking lemon water in morning

Cricketers who married more than once

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: 'It's only you'

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness case shares chilling details

Eyewitness Yuvraj recounted the harrowing events, stating that two individuals took his brothers to the terrace before the attack.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: PTI
A horrifying incident unfolded in Baba Colony, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, as a local barber, Sajid, allegedly hacked two boys to death and critically injured another in a vicious axe attack on Tuesday evening. The victims, Ayush (12) and Ahaan (8), tragically lost their lives, while their brother Yuvraj (10) sustained severe wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitness Yuvraj recounted the harrowing events, stating that two individuals took his brothers to the terrace before the attack. He bravely fought off the assailant's attempts on his life and managed to escape with injuries to his hand and head, reported ANI.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the area, was later gunned down in an encounter.

"Our team came to know about him and chased him. He was seen in the forest of Shekhupur. When our SOG and police station team reached there, he fired at them. In the retaliatory firing he received a bullet wound and died," inspector general of Bareilly range RK Singh said, according to PTI.

The police officer added, “The incident took place due to personal enmity, and there is no communal angle to it. We are monitoring the situation, and our social media cell is also monitoring it.” 

Police investigations have revealed conflicting accounts regarding the number of assailants involved. While Director General of Police Prashant Kumar asserts that Sajid acted alone, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased children, has implicated Javed, Sajid's brother, as the main culprit in his complaint. The family alleges that the attack stemmed from a demand for money made by the accused, citing Vinod's wife's pregnancy as a pretext.

SSP Badaun Alok Priyadarshi confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused's brother, Javed, who is currently evading authorities. The police recovered the murder weapon and a revolver used by Sajid during the encounter.

