'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness case shares chilling details

Eyewitness Yuvraj recounted the harrowing events, stating that two individuals took his brothers to the terrace before the attack.

A horrifying incident unfolded in Baba Colony, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, as a local barber, Sajid, allegedly hacked two boys to death and critically injured another in a vicious axe attack on Tuesday evening. The victims, Ayush (12) and Ahaan (8), tragically lost their lives, while their brother Yuvraj (10) sustained severe wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitness Yuvraj recounted the harrowing events, stating that two individuals took his brothers to the terrace before the attack. He bravely fought off the assailant's attempts on his life and managed to escape with injuries to his hand and head, reported ANI.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the area, was later gunned down in an encounter.

"Our team came to know about him and chased him. He was seen in the forest of Shekhupur. When our SOG and police station team reached there, he fired at them. In the retaliatory firing he received a bullet wound and died," inspector general of Bareilly range RK Singh said, according to PTI.

The police officer added, “The incident took place due to personal enmity, and there is no communal angle to it. We are monitoring the situation, and our social media cell is also monitoring it.”

Police investigations have revealed conflicting accounts regarding the number of assailants involved. While Director General of Police Prashant Kumar asserts that Sajid acted alone, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased children, has implicated Javed, Sajid's brother, as the main culprit in his complaint. The family alleges that the attack stemmed from a demand for money made by the accused, citing Vinod's wife's pregnancy as a pretext.

SSP Badaun Alok Priyadarshi confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused's brother, Javed, who is currently evading authorities. The police recovered the murder weapon and a revolver used by Sajid during the encounter.