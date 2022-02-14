Bad news for those travelling without FASTag: Double toll from today on this expressway

FASTag, the electronic toll collection system from National Highway Authority of India is used for seamless travel through toll booths on highways and expressways of the country. A FASTag sticker attached to the vehicle's windshield from the inside. For those individuals who travel with FASTag, the process becomes easy and convenient. But for those travelling without the FASTag, double toll fee would be levied on the Yamuna Expressway, a major highway connecting Delhi to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Individuals who use the expressway regularly must be aware of this new rule, as reported by multiple leading Hindi news outlets. The rule came into effect from Sunday (February 13) midnight. Until now, people travelling without FASTag sticker in their car had to pay the fixed toll amount.

The FASTag system was initiated at the Yamuna Expressway to de-clog traffic on toll booths. Two lanes of each side were made FASTag only starting last June, it was reported. Now, all lanes of the expressway have been converted to FASTag. With this, the rule to levy double toll fee on those not travelling with FASTag has also been enforced.