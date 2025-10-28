FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bad news for Prashant Kishore, landed in controversy after being listed as voter of Bihar and..., EC issues notice

Poll strategist and leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, has been embroiled in a major controversy as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a showcause notice to him after noting that he has been registered as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

Amid  Bihar assembly election, poll strategist and leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, has been embroiled in a major controversy as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a showcause notice to him after noting that he has been registered as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal. He has himself acknowledged that his name appears in the electoral roll in both the eastern states, blaming the EC for duplicating his name due to negligence. 

The notice, which was issued by the Returning Officer of the Kargahar Assembly Constituency, located in Sasaram, Rohtas district, Bihar, Kishor is listed as a voter in Part 367, Middle School, Konar, North Section, in Kargahar under polling booth number 621, with EPIC (voter ID) number 1013123718. The official records note Kishor's enrollment as a voter in West Bengal at 121, Kalighat Road, where the Trinamool Congress headquarters is located in Kolkata's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, from where Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee won the last elections.

During the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Kishor had worked as a political consultant for the TMC.

"His polling station is listed as St Helen School on B Ranishankari Lane," the official added. The official also said that Kishor is a registered voter at Kargahar assembly segment under Sasaram parliamentary constituency in Bihar's Rohtas district and added that his polling booth is Madhya Vidyalaya, Konar.

Further elaborating on the issue, the poll official cited Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, according to which no individual can be registered as a voter in more than one constituency. "Section 18, meanwhile, prohibits multiple entries within the same constituency. Electors are required to file Form 8 to transfer their enrolment when they change residence," he pointed out.

Notably, the Election Commission has acknowledged that voter entries have often been duplicated and making it one of the major reasons for bringing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls throughout the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

