Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here

INDIA
In a major update, Indian Railways have made a big announcement of train fare hike for long distance travel, from December 26. All Mail trains and express train journey will become costlier for passengers. In a newly issued notification by Indian Railways, it is mentioned that general class fares for journeys up to 215 kilometres will remain same with no fare hike.
However, for distances beyond 215 km, general class passengers will be charged an additional 1 paise per kilometre in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes. The expected revenue gain from this change is RS 600 crore, and passengers on a 500 km Non-AC journey will pay an additional Rs 10.