BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders

Months after India's successful Operation Sindoor, Indian Army has taken a step ahead to strengthen India's air shield from Pakistan's attacks. Indian Army is all set to procure six AK-630 air defence guns. These guns will be deployed near the Pakistan border under Mission Sudarshan Chakra announced by PM Modi.

During operation Sindoor, Pakistan 'notoriously' targeted several cities and religious places in India alongside borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, which Indian army intercepted successfully, by neutralising Pakistan's drones, rockets, artillery and mortar attacks.

'Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the procurement of six AK-630 Air Defence Gun Systems with AWEIL,' as per officials. The army conducted internal trials of the AK-630s air defence guns in May.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra ensures multi-layered, comprehensive air shield to protect Indian army's key installation from any attacks. It is set to be ready by 2035, which will provide better sureillance, cybersecurity, and air defence systems.

About AK-630 air defence guns