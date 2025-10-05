India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas: 'In touch with family and extending assistance'
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders
Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...
'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'
Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’
Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash
Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'
Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'
Zubeen Garg's wife issues BIG statement on conspiracy charges: 'If someone has done wrong...'
INDIA
Months after India's successful Operation Sindoor, Indian Army has taken a step ahead to strengthen India's air shield from Pakistan's attacks. Indian Army is all set to procure six AK-630 air defence guns.
Months after India's successful Operation Sindoor, Indian Army has taken a step ahead to strengthen India's air shield from Pakistan's attacks. Indian Army is all set to procure six AK-630 air defence guns. These guns will be deployed near the Pakistan border under Mission Sudarshan Chakra announced by PM Modi.
During operation Sindoor, Pakistan 'notoriously' targeted several cities and religious places in India alongside borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, which Indian army intercepted successfully, by neutralising Pakistan's drones, rockets, artillery and mortar attacks.
'Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the procurement of six AK-630 Air Defence Gun Systems with AWEIL,' as per officials. The army conducted internal trials of the AK-630s air defence guns in May.
Mission Sudarshan Chakra ensures multi-layered, comprehensive air shield to protect Indian army's key installation from any attacks. It is set to be ready by 2035, which will provide better sureillance, cybersecurity, and air defence systems.