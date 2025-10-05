Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders

Months after India's successful Operation Sindoor, Indian Army has taken a step ahead to strengthen India's air shield from Pakistan's attacks. Indian Army is all set to procure six AK-630 air defence guns.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 12:04 AM IST

BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders
TRENDING NOW

Months after India's successful Operation Sindoor, Indian Army has taken a step ahead to strengthen India's air shield from Pakistan's attacks. Indian Army is all set to procure six AK-630 air defence guns. These guns will be deployed near the Pakistan border under Mission Sudarshan Chakra announced by PM Modi.

During operation Sindoor, Pakistan 'notoriously' targeted several cities and religious places in India alongside borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, which Indian army intercepted successfully, by neutralising Pakistan's drones, rockets, artillery and mortar attacks.

'Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the procurement of six AK-630 Air Defence Gun Systems with AWEIL,' as per officials. The army conducted internal trials of the AK-630s air defence guns in May.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra ensures multi-layered, comprehensive air shield to protect Indian army's key installation from any attacks. It is set to be ready by 2035, which will provide better sureillance, cybersecurity, and air defence systems.

About AK-630 air defence guns 

  • AK-630 air defence guns is a 30mm multi-barrel mobile air defence gun system with a high rate of fire. 
  • The gun system can be mounted on a trailer and towed by a high mobility vehicle. 
  • Has an effective range of up to 4 km and a cyclic rate of fire of up to 3,000 rounds per minute
  • Target detection will be handled by an all-weather Electro-Optical Fire Control System, ensuring high accuracy and rapid response
  • It can utilised to thwart the threat from URAM (Unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket, artillery and mortar).
  • It can be used for the protection of key population centres and centres of faith in close proximity to the international border and Line of Control (with Pakistan).

 

