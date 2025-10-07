BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35, name is..., developed by...

This engine will enable the aircraft to achieve super cruise speeds, carry a larger payload, and exhibit improved manoeuvrability. Read hear to know more about this fighter jet.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set to become India's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, designed to dominate the skies with its advanced stealth capabilities, supercruise functionality, and cutting-edge avionics. This twin-engine, single-seat, multirole aircraft is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The AMCA will be powered by a 120-kilonewton (kN) turbofan engine, co-developed with French aerospace major Safran. This engine will enable the aircraft to achieve supercruise speeds, carry a larger payload, and exhibit improved manoeuvrability. The partnership with Safran marks a significant step towards India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with the transfer of technology, including crystal blade technology, and intellectual property rights to India.

Advanced features of AMCA

The AMCA boasts an array of advanced features, including a low radar cross-section, internal weapons bays, and advanced sensor fusion. The aircraft's design incorporates cutting-edge technologies like stealth, thrust vectoring, and supercruise capabilities. With a projected top speed of Mach 1.8 and dual operational modes, stealth and non-stealth, the AMCA is being positioned as a game-changer in air warfare.

AMCA to fight with America's F-35, China's J-20, and Russia's Su-57

The AMCA's capabilities are being compared to those of global fifth-generation fighter jets like the American F-35, Chinese J-20, and Russian Su-57. While these aircraft have already entered service, India's AMCA is still in development, with a first flight expected in 2028 and induction into the Indian Air Force planned for 2034. However, the AMCA's lower cost, estimated to be between $80-100 million, makes it an attractive option for countries looking for advanced fighter jets.

Technological advancements

The AMCA's engine development programme is a crucial aspect of the project, with Safran and DRDO collaborating on a high-thrust engine that can deliver 110-130 kN of thrust. The engine will feature adaptive cycle technology, enabling it to adjust its performance according to mission requirements. This technology, also being developed by the US for its next-generation fighter jets, will give the AMCA a significant edge in air combat.

Its programme is a significant step towards India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The project demonstrates India's growing capabilities in aerospace engineering and its commitment to developing cutting-edge defence technologies. With the AMCA, India aims to join an elite group of countries with fifth-generation fighter jets, enhancing its strategic deterrence and defence capabilities.

Next-generation propulsion

The AMCA's propulsion system is being designed to meet the demands of future air combat, with features like thrust vectoring and supercruise capabilities. The engine will be capable of withstanding high temperatures, up to 2100 Kelvin, making it a formidable powerplant for the aircraft. The development of this engine is a critical aspect of the AMCA programme, with India and France collaborating on a joint venture to co-develop and manufacture the engine.