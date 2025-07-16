Bad news for Pakistan! India develops world's most dangerous artillery gun, can directly target Lahore from Amritsar, to be procured till...

The Indian government has signed contracts worth ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and 327 high-mobility 6×6 gun towing vehicles.

Bad news for Pakistan! India has now developed a powerful artillery gun, which makes India capable to targeting Lahore directly from Amritsar, a major leap in India's defence preparedness. A 'made-in-India' gun known as ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), is designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with two Indian companies- tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge. The Indian government has signed contracts worth ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and 327 high-mobility 6×6 gun towing vehicles.

The ATAGs are considered to be one of the most powerful in the world, and has a range up to 48 kilometers. If it is deployed in India's Amritsar, it can strike up to Lahore in Pakistan. The distance from Amritsar to Lahore is approximately 55 km. ATAGS have undergone testing under extreme conditions, including Pokhran, Balasore and Kargil-like conditions. As per official claims, while testing it has achieved a record for firing the longest range shot in the 155mm category.

The Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 307 ATAGS guns. Their deployment will begin soon after their final testing. Their induction will enable he Indian army o replace old artilleries with these indigeneous guns. This comes after months of brief four-day conflict with India and Pakistan, that ended after a ceasefire between two nuclear powers.

About ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)